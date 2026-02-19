/Latest on Nancy Guthrie kidnapping: 3 new clues - Pinky ring, ransom note and 'biological evidence'

Nancy Guthrie's kidnapper was likely wearing a ring on his pinky finger, which has now become the focus of the investigation. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said on Tuesday that video from the doorbell camera shows a protrusion under the glove, indicating that the abductor had a ring on. "I look at the same photo you look at, and I get it, I see it. I’m going to give that to my team. They’ll look at that. They’ll analyse it, and we’ll see. Maybe, maybe it is," he told NBC News. The case remains unsolved after 17 days of Nancy's disappearance. The FBI has widened its search to Mexico and has contacted law enforcement officials for any clues. However, it hasn't led to any breakthroughs. Meanwhile, TMZ reported that the media outlet has received a new ransom note. The 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie was taken against her will from her home in Tucson, Arizona, on the night of January 31. The family has issued pleas to the public for help if they come across any clues.

TMZ receives new ransom note

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The new ransom note has been described as "sophisticated" by TMZ, and demands a large amount of money in addition to the previous $6 million in bitcoin. The outlet posted on Instagram, "We have received yet another ransom demand—this one is sophisticated and puts the media right in the middle of it. The ransom email warns of consequences in detail if the ransom isn't paid, TMZ said. It puts the media as "a go between, a trigger if you will, for getting this ransom money." It mentions a cryptocurrency account number, which is different from the one in the original ransom message. The FBI is reviewing the new email.

New ‘biological evidence’ inside Nancy's home

Earlier, the FBI said that the DNA on the glove found near Nancy's did not show a match in CODIS. The glove was found about two miles from her home and is likely the same one worn by the suspect. Officials have also found another DNA sample inside Nancy's home, which is expected to fill in the gaps. Officials revealed that new "biological evidence" was found following another search. Sources say investigators used a fine-tooth comb to reveal anything that would have been missed. This seems of have offered a breakthrough. There is no information on what the evidence is. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement on Wednesday that investigators are “currently analysing biological evidence”.