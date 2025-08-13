/Trump warns Nancy Guthrie’s kidnappers may face death penalty if she doesn’t return safe

US President Donald Trump threatened the kidnappers of Nancy Guthrie, saying that they must release her unharmed or there will be "most severe" federal penalties against them. The American president said he would want the Justice Department to seek the death penalty if the 84-year-old mother of NBC “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie is killed.

In a telephonic interview with the New York Post, POTUS said the abductors would face “very, very severe, the most severe” federal consequences if Nancy Guthrie is found dead. She was reported to be abducted from her residence on February 1, 2026. He was asked if the Department of Justice (DOJ) would request the death penalty for the kidnappers. Trump said, “The most, yeah — that’s true.”

“I spoke with Savannah Guthrie, and let her know that I am directing ALL Federal Law Enforcement to be at the family’s, and Local Law Enforcement’s, complete disposal, IMMEDIATELY,” he wrote on Truth Social on February 4.

“We are deploying all resources to get her mother home safely,” the president added. “The prayers of our Nation are with her and her family. GOD BLESS AND PROTECT NANCY!”