/Timeline of Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case: From abduction to the DNA dead end

Timeline of Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case: She has been missing since February 1 and investigators are struggling to find any clues. The DNA on the glove also did not match any results. Here is a timeline of the case to date.
A crucial piece of evidence in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case, which was expected to offer a lead, has failed to deliver results. The DNA on a glove found near her home produced no DNA matches, authorities in Pima County, Arizona, said. The glove was found about two miles from her home and appeared to be the same as one worn by the suspect seen on her doorbell camera.
DNA from the glove was sent for testing on Thursday and ran through CODIS, the FBI's database of DNA from offenders. But it did not produce any matches. However, the sheriff said DNA may still play a role in solving the case and finding Guthrie. The glove was recovered from a field near the side of the road, nearly two miles from her home in Tucson, Arizona. Investigators also found the same DNA inside her house.
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told BBC that he thinks Guthrie is being held somewhere near her home. More DNA found at her home is being analysed to help with the case. The investigators are also exploring other "investigative genetic genealogy" databases for DNA matches. Earlier, officials said none of the Guthrie family members, children and their spouses were suspects in the kidnapping.
This is the day Nancy Guthrie was last seen. She took an Uber to her daughter Annie’s home for dinner. Later, her son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, dropped her back at her home in Tucson, Arizona. Ciono became the last person to see her.
A masked man wearing gloves and a backpack shows up at her door and disconnects the doorbell camera at around 1:50 am. Forensic analysis later shows the man first tried to cover the camera with. Another camera inside the house detects movement. Just before 2:30 am, Nancy's pacemaker disconnects from the app on her phone. After she misses a scheduled church service, a member gets worried and notifies the family. Her loved ones check the house and find her phone and belongings inside. She was missing, and they notified the authorities.
Officials shift it from a missing persons case to a criminal investigation because of signs of forced entry and blood found on the porch. Pima County sheriff holds a press conference. On the same day, a local TV station receives a ransom note detailing Nancy's clothes and with two distinct deadlines.
DNA tests confirm the blood found on the porch belonged to Nancy. The FBI announces a reward of $50,000 for any information on the case. At 5 pm, a ransom deadline passes, after which her son posts a message on social media. On February 6, another TV station gets a ransom note. On February 7, her children released another video.
The FBI releases footage from her doorbell camera showing the suspect. Since the camera was disconnected, the video had to be recovered on the backend, which took more time. The suspect is carrying a black Ozark Trail Hiker backpack and wearing a mask and gloves. He tries to cover the camera. On the same day, a man is detained but is later released after questioning.
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos officially cleared all her family members as suspects in her disappearance. "To be clear…the Guthrie family – to include all siblings and spouses – has been cleared as possible suspects in this case," Nanos said in a Monday afternoon statement. "The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case."
DNA found on the glove fails to show any matches. The glove was recovered two miles from the home and was expected to offer a crucial clue in finding Nancy. The DNA was run through the CODIS database. Officials are now planning to use investigative genetic genealogy (IGG) to identify the source.