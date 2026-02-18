/Timeline of Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case: From abduction to the DNA dead end

A masked man wearing gloves and a backpack shows up at her door and disconnects the doorbell camera at around 1:50 am. Forensic analysis later shows the man first tried to cover the camera with. Another camera inside the house detects movement. Just before 2:30 am, Nancy's pacemaker disconnects from the app on her phone. After she misses a scheduled church service, a member gets worried and notifies the family. Her loved ones check the house and find her phone and belongings inside. She was missing, and they notified the authorities.