/Who are Kayla Noel Day and Luke Anthony Daley? Arrests announced in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case as family ruled out

The investigation into the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie has entered its third week, with authorities still working to determine her whereabouts. Nancy was reported missing after she was allegedly taken by force from her Tucson, Arizona, residence during the early morning hours of February 1, 2026. According to investigators, doorbell camera footage captured a masked individual at Nancy’s front door around the time of the suspected abduction. Since then, local and federal agencies have continued to pursue multiple leads in the case. Officials have publicly cleared Nancy’s immediate family members, including her children, Savannah, Annie, and Camron, as well as her sons-in-law Tommaso Cioni and Michael Feldman, saying that they are not considered suspects.

Vehicle seized in Catalina foothills

On February 12, law enforcement officers conducted a traffic stop involving a late-model gray Range Rover in the Catalina Foothills area, just miles from Nancy’s home. The SUV was later impounded from a parking lot near a Culver’s restaurant, where forensic teams processed the vehicle for potential evidence. The driver was detained for questioning and subsequently released.

That same night, a SWAT team executed a separate operation at a nearby residence believed to be connected to the investigation. Several individuals were taken in for questioning and later released. Authorities also confirmed that additional vehicles, including a blue Subaru SUV and a white van, were towed from the property in connection with the probe.

Kayla Noel Day and Luke Anthony Daley are in custody

Following the vehicle seizure, Kayla Noel Day was arrested at her residence at approximately 11 pm on February 12, according to arrest records cited by local media. The following day, February 13, Luke Anthony Daley was taken into custody during a SWAT-led operation. Law enforcement officials have not disclosed the specific charges against either individual, nor have they confirmed whether the arrests are directly tied to Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. Kayla Day is currently listed as being held at the Pima County Jail.