/Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin leaving agency? Here's what report say

Tricia McLaughlin, the Department of Homeland Security’s chief spokesperson, is resigning from her role, a Trump administration official told CNN. She is expected to step down as assistant secretary next week. Her exit follows intense criticism of DHS after controversial shootings in Minneapolis that raised questions about the department’s credibility. McLaughlin has been one of the most prominent defenders of the agency and, after Secretary Kristi Noem, one of its most visible voices, frequently appearing on news networks to promote President Trump’s mass-deportation policies and to attack unfavorable reporting.

Although she started planning her departure in December, McLaughlin stayed on in the wake of the Minneapolis shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, according to a source familiar with the matter. Politico first reported her plans to leave. She is the latest senior DHS official to exit roughly a year into the current administration. Recently, Immigration and Customs Enforcement Deputy Director Madison Sheahan announced she will also resign to run for Congress in her home state of Ohio.

Add WION as a Preferred Source