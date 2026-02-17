The second round of talks between US and Iran have concluded in Geneva. Ahead of the talks, the US president made remarks about the consequences the country would face if the Oman-mediated negotiations failed. On Tuesday (Feb 17), hailing Oman for hosting the latest round of talks, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva that "a new window of opportunity has opened, under which we had the second round of the negotiations with the United States earlier today here in Geneva". Iran's top diplomat voiced hope, saying "a new window of opportunity" seen in fresh nuclear talks with Washington would lead to a lasting solution to the two countries' standoff.

Aragchi added, "We are hopeful that negotiation will lead to a sustainable and negotiated solution which can serve the interests of relevant parties and the broader region," he said, stressing, though, “Iran remains fully prepared to defend itself against any threat or act of aggression.”

Key takeaways from Aragchi’s statement:

"Ultimately, we were able to reach broad agreement on a set of guiding principles, based on which we will move forward and begin working on the text of a potential agreement," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told state TV after Tuesday's talks, which he described as "more constructive" than the previous round earlier this month.

He added that once both sides had come up with draft texts for an agreement, "the drafts would be exchanged and a date for a third round (of talks) would be set". Araghchi acknowledged, however, that it "will take time to narrow" the gap between both countries' positions.

Before the talk could commence, America had begun moving its aircraft carriers to the Middle East;USS Gerald R. Ford and USS Abraham Lincoln are the vessels in transit. The 79-year-old had also said, "They want to make a deal... We have peace in the Middle East. You will see some flames here and there, but we essentially have peace in the Middle East. That happened because we did a B-2 attack on the nuclear potential."

