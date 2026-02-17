Much like 2025, US President Donald Trump emphasised that failed negotiations could have serious consequences. "We could have had a deal instead of sending the B‑2s in to knock out their nuclear potential. And we had to send the B‑2s," Trump said, noting he would be “indirectly” involved in the high‑stakes Geneva talks. The US has announced the movement of USS Gerald R. Ford strike group, which will join the USS Abraham Lincoln in the region, highlighting Washington’s military readiness. Reuters reports that several guided‑missile destroyers, fighter jets, and surveillance aircraft have also been repositioned to the Middle East.

Iranian leadership, meanwhile, reaffirmed that Tehran would not capitulate to coercion, even as negotiations attempt to bridge divides over enrichment, sanctions relief, and broader security concerns. The echoes of 2025, with dramatic strikes and threats to Hormuz, make the current talks feel like a replay of last year’s crisis, leaving the world watching closely.