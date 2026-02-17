/Trump touts ‘strongest military’; Khamenei warns US could be 'struck so hard cannot get up again'

As the second round of talk between US and Iran is underway in Geneva, Supreme leader Ali Khamenei has highlighted America’s rhetoric; he said “The US President keeps saying that they have the strongest military force in the world.” This comment comes after Trump’s threats that Iran will have to face consequences if the deal doesn’t fall through.

Ahead of the talks in Switzerland, the US president said, "They want to make a deal... We have peace in the Middle East. You will see some flames here and there, but we essentially have peace in the Middle East. That happened because we did a B-2 attack on the nuclear potential."

To which Khamenei responded, “The strongest military force in the world may at times be struck so hard that it cannot get up again. They keep saying we have sent aircraft carriers toward Iran. Very well… an aircraft carrier is indeed a dangerous asset, but more dangerous than the carrier is the weapon that can send this carrier to the bottom of the sea.”

US deploys world’s largest aircraft carrier to Middle East

The US is sending USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, to the Middle East, where USS Abraham Lincolnis already stationed. America is creating a "dual carrier" presence. It seems like Donald Trump’s strategy to persuade Iran into a deal over its nuclear programme, which may potentially extend to its missile programme as well. A day after hosting Israeli President Netanyahu, Trump told reporters, "We have to make a deal, otherwise it's going to be very traumatic, very traumatic. I don't want that to happen, but we have to make a deal. This will be very traumatic for Iran if they don't make a deal."

The deployment of the largest warship ever constructed comes after the US president’s sharp comments. Last year in July, US which was brokering peace between the warring nations, struck Iran and also caused damage to its nuclear facilities. Referring to the talks and deal, he added, "We'll see if we can get a deal with them, and if we can't, we'll have to go to phase two. Phase two will be very tough for them.”