/What if nuclear talks fail? 6 reasons Trump might choose the military option against Iran

Strategists warn that failure to act after issuing strong warnings could undermine US credibility. Comparisons are frequently drawn with decisions taken by Barack Obama during the Syrian chemical weapons crisis, where the absence of direct military retaliation was seen by critics as weakening American deterrence. Iran has already warned that in case of strikes on Iranian territory, it could retaliate against any US military base. According to the Atlantic council, if Trump does not respond, it could send out a message that Washington will blink under pressure as long as Iran remains resolved in its resistance.

