/Iran denies link to three oil tankers seized by India near Mumbai in smuggling probe

India's seizure of three oil tankers suspected of involvement in illicit fuel transfers has drawn a response from Iran. Tehran on Monday (Feb 16) denied any connection to the vessels or their cargo. This comes as India, in a post on X on February 6, announced that its forces intercepted three vessels about 100 nautical miles west of Mumbai after detecting suspicious activity involving a tanker in India's exclusive economic zone.

What did Iran say?

Iran’s state-run Fars News Agency, quoting the National Iranian Oil Company, said the three ships apprehended by Indian authorities had no connection to the oil company. The development follows reports that India intercepted three US-sanctioned tankers earlier this month as part of a wider effort to curb illegal oil trade in its maritime zone.

Tankers seized near Mumbai

The Indian Coast Guard on February 6 on X announced that it had "busted an international oil-smuggling racket" and seized the vessels Stellar Ruby, Asphalt Star and Al Jafzia roughly 100 nautical miles west of Mumbai after detecting suspicious ship-to-ship transfer activity in India's exclusive economic zone. The official post about the operation alleged that the ships "frequently change identity". The post, which was briefly shared by Indian authorities on social media, has since been deleted.

Citing sources with knowledge of the matter, Reuters reports that the vessels were escorted to Mumbai for further investigation. India has also stepped up maritime monitoring following the incident. Around 55 Coast Guard ships and between 10 and 12 aircraft have reportedly been deployed to maintain round-the-clock surveillance across key sea lanes.

Iran denies involvement

Iranian media reports said the National Iranian Oil Company rejected claims circulating online linking the seized vessels to Tehran’s oil exports.