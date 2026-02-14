/Nikhil Gupta pleads guilty to Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun murder-for-hire case

Nikhil Gupta, a key accused in the murder-for-hire plot against Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, while appearing in a Manhattan court on Friday (Feb 13), pleaded guilty to ⁠three criminal charges, said a spokesperson for the US Attorney’s Office in Manhattan.

What did Nikhil Gupta plead guilty to?

Gupta, an Indian national, pleaded guilty to murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and ‌conspiracy to commit money laundering. Together, the three charges carry a combined sentence ⁠of 40 years in prison. The 54-year-old entered a guilty plea before US Magistrate Judge ​Sarah Netburn in ‌Manhattan federal court. His sentencing by US District Judge Victor Marrero is set for May 29.

Who is Nikhil Gupta?

Nikhil Gupta, aka 'Nick,' is one of the key accused in Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's murder-for-hire plot. He describes himself as an international narcotics and weapons dealer. Charges against him in the Pannun case were announced by the US in November 2023.

He was arrested in the Czech Republic in June 2023 and was subsequently extradited to America at the request of the US government. Gupta, as per reports, is a co-conspirator of Vikash Yadav, another accused in the case.

Allegations against Yadav

Yadav’s troubles first erupted in December 2023, when he was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell in connection with a kidnapping and extortion case. In 2024, the US Department of Justice (DoJ) identified him as “CC-1” (co-conspirator) in the alleged murder-for-hire plot. According to US authorities, Yadav was allegedly working for the "government of India's Cabinet Secretariat, which is a part of the Indian Prime Minister’s Office." However, the Ministry of External Affairs has denied this, asserting that he was "no longer an employee of the government of India".

Released on bail in April after a four-month stint in Tihar Jail, Yadav, in October 2024, was added by the FBI's New York office to its wanted list. Yadav, as per reports, had asked Nikhil Gupta to pay a $15,000 upfront payment to a hitman to get Pannun killed.

Pannun murder-for-hire plot

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a US-Canada dual citizen of Indian descent, allegedly escaped an attempt on his life in June 2023.Pannun, a key Khalistani separatist leader, known for his rabid anti-India stance, often issues death threats against Indian government officials and political leaders. India had designated him a terrorist in 2020.