/White House revises US-India trade deal fact sheet, removes key references, including pulses and digital taxes: What changed? Explained

The United States on Tuesday (Feb 10) quietly revised its official factsheet on the recently announced trade agreement with India, making several notable changes. The edits come just hours after the US released its first official fact sheet on the deal, touted as "historic".

What changed?

There are multiple notable changes in the US fact sheet. One of the most visible changes involves agricultural products. In the earlier version of the factsheet, the White House said "India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of US food and agricultural products, including dried distillers’ grains (DDGs), red sorghum, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, certain pulses, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and additional products."

In the updated version, the reference to pulses has been removed.

Another important revision concerns India’s proposed purchases of American goods. The original document stated that India "committed to buy more American products and purchase over $500 billion of US energy, information and communication technology, agricultural, coal, and other products". However, that wording has been softened, and the revised factsheet now reads India "intends" to buy more American products. The earlier mention of agricultural purchases has also been dropped from this section, and now it reads: "India intends to buy more American products and purchase over $500 billion of U.S. energy, information and communication technology, coal, and other products."

Digital tax reference removed

The updated document also removes text related to India’s digital services tax. Earlier, the factsheet said "India will remove its digital services taxes and committed to negotiate a robust set of bilateral digital trade rules that address discriminatory or burdensome practices and other barriers to digital trade, including rules that prohibit the imposition of customs duties on electronic transmissions."

The revised version now states only that both sides will negotiate digital trade rules to address barriers and discriminatory practices. "India committed to negotiate a robust set of bilateral digital trade rules that address discriminatory or burdensome practices and other barriers to digital trade."

Core framework same