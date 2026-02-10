White House releases first official fact sheet on US-India trade deal, says it'll open 1.4B-strong market to American goods

The Donald Trump White House on Tuesday (Feb 10) released its first fact sheet on the recently released trade deal between the United States and India. The WH said that the historic deal, which will open India's market of 1.4 billion people to American products, seeks to realise "balanced, reciprocal trade with an important trading partner." Notably, the document does not mention anything concrete on India’s commitment to stop buying Russian oil, which had appeared earlier in a separate executive order signed by US President Donald Trump. The sole mention of this can be found in a brief statement acknowledging that Trump “agreed to remove the additional 25% tariff on imports from India in recognition of India’s commitment to stop purchasing Russian Federation oil.”

Achieving reciprocal trade and tariff reductions

According to the White House, the agreement will open India’s market of more than 1.4 billion people to American goods by lowering tariffs and easing non-tariff barriers.

The agreement will see the United States reduce so-called reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent from the earlier 25 per cent level, though the timeline for implementing that reduction has not yet been finalised. Meanwhile, India will eliminate or reduce duties on all US industrial goods and a wide range of agricultural products.

Among the specific products listed in the fact sheet are dried distillers’ grains (DDGs), red sorghum used for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, pulses, soybean oil, wine and spirits.

Washington has long argued that India maintains high trade barriers, and in the document cites average agricultural tariffs of "as high as an average of 37% for agricultural goods and more than 100% on certain autos".

Digital trade and technology cooperation

One of the most significant commitments highlighted in the fact sheet is India’s decision to remove its digital services tax. "India will remove its digital services taxes and committed to negotiate a robust set of bilateral digital trade rules that address discriminatory or burdensome practices and other barriers to digital trade, including rules that prohibit the imposition of customs duties on electronic transmissions."