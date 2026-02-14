/Nancy Guthrie kidnapping: TMZ receives third message claiming to know kidnapper’s identity, hints suspect crossed border

The search for missing Arizona resident Nancy Guthrie has taken another unusual turn, as TMZ receives a third letter from a person claiming to know the identity of the kidnapper who abducted 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie. This comes as investigators pursue new forensic DNA evidence in the missing case.

Mysterious letter raises questions

At the same time, authorities are reviewing several messages sent to TMZ claiming to have information about the suspected kidnapper.

Harvey Levin, founder of TMZ, told CNN that his outlet received a third email from a person demanding the full $100,000 FBI reward in bitcoin in exchange for identifying the alleged abductor. According to Levin, the person said they did not trust federal authorities and preferred to communicate through the media instead.

According to Levin, the sender is demanding half the payment, bitcoin worth $50,000, upfront, and said they would provide "the name of the main individual" and tracking information. "He also says he will not touch the $50,000 until an arrest is made and once that happens, they can then deposit the other $50 (thousand) and he’ll take the money," said Levin.

He also said that the latest letter, the third of its kind, contains some "ominous references to Nancy," though he did not elaborate on the specifics.

Did the suspect cross the border into Mexico?

TMZ, in a report, suggested the suspect may have crossed an international border. The publication reported that an email from a man who claims to know the kidnapper has content that sounds like the suspect may have crossed the border. In its closing lines, the writer referenced a "man hunt" and advised investigators to "be prepared to go international."