Investigators searching for missing Arizona resident Nancy Guthrie say they have recovered unidentified DNA from her home, a development that could mark a turning point in the case that has now stretched nearly two weeks. In an update released Friday (Feb 13), the Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that forensic teams found genetic material at Guthrie’s Tucson area property that does not belong to her or anyone known to have been in regular contact with her. This comes as TMZ founder Harvey Levin revealed that they have received the third letter from a person claiming to know who abducted the 84-year-old mother of "TODAY" show co-host Savannah Guthrie.

DNA other than Nancy Guthrie and those 'close' to her found

The Pima County Sheriff Department, in its latest update, said, "DNA other than Nancy Guthrie’s and those in close contact to her has been collected from the property."

"Investigators are working to identify who it belongs to," the department added.

Where was the DNA evidence found?

Officials did not disclose where on the property the material was discovered. However, they said that the evidence has been sent to a laboratory for analysis as authorities continue to piece together what happened to the 84-year-old, who was reported missing on February 1 after failing to attend church.

Evidence under scrutiny

The DNA discovery comes as investigators also confirmed the recovery of several black gloves during searches in the area surrounding Guthrie's home. One glove was found roughly two miles away, according to officials.

The items could be significant because surveillance footage from a doorbell camera captured a masked individual outside Guthrie's home on the night she disappeared. The suspect was seen wearing black gloves and carrying a backpack.

The FBI has described the person in the video as a man of average build, about 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was seen carrying a black 25-litre Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack.