  • /Missing for 13 days: DNA not belonging to 84 YO or anyone 'close' to her recovered from Nancy Guthrie’s property

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Feb 14, 2026, 07:16 IST | Updated: Feb 14, 2026, 07:34 IST
Nancy Guthrie (R), Masked man captured in ring doorbell (L) Photograph: (Combination created using images from AFP and X)

Story highlights

Unidentified DNA has been found near Nancy Guthrie’s home, and it does not match her or anyone close to her. Black gloves, a masked suspect, and a third mystery letter are now in play. Is the case finally cracking open? Scroll down to see the latest.

Investigators searching for missing Arizona resident Nancy Guthrie say they have recovered unidentified DNA from her home, a development that could mark a turning point in the case that has now stretched nearly two weeks. In an update released Friday (Feb 13), the Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that forensic teams found genetic material at Guthrie’s Tucson area property that does not belong to her or anyone known to have been in regular contact with her. This comes as TMZ founder Harvey Levin revealed that they have received the third letter from a person claiming to know who abducted the 84-year-old mother of "TODAY" show co-host Savannah Guthrie.

DNA other than Nancy Guthrie and those 'close' to her found

The Pima County Sheriff Department, in its latest update, said, "DNA other than Nancy Guthrie’s and those in close contact to her has been collected from the property."

"Investigators are working to identify who it belongs to," the department added.

Where was the DNA evidence found?

Officials did not disclose where on the property the material was discovered. However, they said that the evidence has been sent to a laboratory for analysis as authorities continue to piece together what happened to the 84-year-old, who was reported missing on February 1 after failing to attend church.

Evidence under scrutiny

The DNA discovery comes as investigators also confirmed the recovery of several black gloves during searches in the area surrounding Guthrie's home. One glove was found roughly two miles away, according to officials.

The items could be significant because surveillance footage from a doorbell camera captured a masked individual outside Guthrie's home on the night she disappeared. The suspect was seen wearing black gloves and carrying a backpack.

The FBI has described the person in the video as a man of average build, about 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was seen carrying a black 25-litre Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack.

Authorities say they are still reviewing tips from the public and seeking additional surveillance footage from nearby homes and businesses.

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security.

