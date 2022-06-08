Kyiv bakery names cake after UK PM Boris Johnson in honour of his unruly hair

Even as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson struggles to find supporters in his country in the wake of lockdown party scandals, the Conservative leader seems to have an admirer across the border in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv city where a bakery has created and named a pastry in honour of Johnson and his unruly hairdo.

Cafe Zaertailo said they came up with the fabulous pastry as they were “inspired by the English apple pie and the charming haircut of Boris Johnson.”

“Boris Johnson is not just a prime minister but is also now a croissant,” announced Cafe Zaertailo on Instagram Monday, June 6.

The café added that this dish “dedicated to our British friends in tribute for their support in the war against Russia.”

The pastry is described as “a croissant pastry crust, with custard vans, baked apples, Italian meringue and the final touch – a vat of old school ice cream on gumballs. And a charismatic croissant!”

The cake, which costs 97 hryvnias (3 euros), has caught the attention of many online followers, with one commenting, “Now Boris Johnson just has to come to visit you for a croissant.”

Another follower echoed said, “Boris is just simply obliged to come and try one of your croissants”.

The Telegraph newspaper reported that the popular pastry had already sold out.0

Notably, the cake naming is not the first time that Johnson praise by Ukrainians. In April, a small town near Odesa in southern Ukraine decided to rename one of its roads after him, reports the Independent.

The admiration of the UK PM stems from the fact that UK has helped Ukraine in war against Russia by supplying weapons for its soldiers. The Ukrainian armed forces have been posting videos on their social media channels describing the success they received after using these weapons.

Meanwhile, Johnson secured a narrow win in a no-confidence vote on Monday over revelations that he and his staff held parties that broke the COVID-19 lockdown rules their government imposed across the UK.

(With inputs from agencies)