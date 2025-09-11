Google Preferred
  Wion
  World
  Kulman Ghising's name floats as for Nepal's interim PM amid youth protests. Who is he?

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Sep 11, 2025, 16:02 IST | Updated: Sep 11, 2025, 16:02 IST
Kulman Ghising Photograph: (File image)

Story highlights

Kulman Ghising, praised for ending Nepal’s power crisis, is now another frontrunner for interim prime minister as GenZ activists seek leadership after Oli’s ousting

Kulman Ghising, the former chief executive of the Nepal Electricity Authority, is gaining strong attention as a potential interim prime minister of Nepal. This comes amid the ongoing protests led by the country’s Gen Z activists, just two days after former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned under pressure. Following Oli’s departure, the Nepal Army enforced strict nationwide restrictions, including a curfew extending until 6 am on Thursday. During this period, names such as Kulman Ghising, former Chief Justice Sushila Karki, and Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah surfaced as the top choices among the youth-led movement to steer an interim government.

Who is Kulman Ghising?

Ghising’s rise to prominence stems from his widely recognised achievement of ending the severe power outages that had plagued Nepal for years. Trained as an electrical engineer, he earned his bachelor’s degree from the Regional Institute of Technology in Jamshedpur, India, and later completed a master’s degree in power systems engineering from Tribhuvan University’s Institute of Engineering in Pulchowk.

Starting his career with the Nepal Electricity Authority in 1994, Ghising steadily advanced through the organization. In 2016, he was appointed managing director and quickly became a household name after successfully eliminating daily power cuts that sometimes lasted up to 18 hours. Though he was replaced in 2020, Ghising was brought back to the role in 2021 due to his proven track record.

However, his journey has not been without controversy. The government led by KP Sharma Oli removed Ghising from his post in March 2025, just months before his tenure was scheduled to conclude. His replacement, Hitendra Dev Shakya, was seen by many as a politically motivated move rather than one based on Ghising’s performance. The decision sparked backlash from opposition parties and civil society groups alike, who credited Ghising with resolving one of Nepal’s most critical infrastructure challenges.

Now, as the nation navigates political upheaval, Kulman Ghising’s reputation as a problem-solver and trusted leader has made him a top contender for guiding Nepal through this transitional phase.

