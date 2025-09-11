/'Jesus defeated death': Charlie Kirk’s last message resonates across social media after shooting

Charlie Kirk, 31, was fatally shot at Utah Valley University. Days earlier, he had posted on X saying, “Jesus defeated death so you can live.”
A thought-provoking post by conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, shared on September 7, has taken on new significance following his tragic death. Kirk, 31, was fatally shot during a public Q&A session at the Utah Valley University (UVU) in Orem on Wednesday (September 10). The incident occurred around 12:20 pm local time while Kirk was addressing students on campus. Just days before the fatal shooting, Kirk posted a reflective message on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “Jesus defeated death so you can live.” In the wake of his death, the post has gone viral, resonating deeply with supporters and sparking tributes across social media.
Benny Johnson, a conservative commentator, reposted the quote, saying, “Charlie Kirk is an American martyr. Charlie gave his life for God and country. May we rise up with a full heart and defeat the evil that stole Charlie Kirk from us. God help us. This is the Turning Point.” Dustin Burrows, Speaker of the Texas House, shared Kirk’s message and said, “Today, we grieve the loss of a man who not only proclaimed that truth but lived it with courage, conviction, and unwavering faith. His passing is a painful reminder of the brokenness around us, yet also a powerful testament to the eternal hope we share in Christ. Charlie’s voice inspired millions to stand boldly for faith, family, and freedom. Though his time here was cut short, his mission endures.”
Other tributes poured in, many pointing to the tragic reality that Kirk’s two young children will now grow up without their father. One user wrote, “He never wavered in his beliefs. He was a man of faith, family, and principle—and he paid the ultimate price for standing firm.” Another user added, “His words, ‘Jesus defeated death so you can live,’ now carry a powerful weight. Though silenced, his message of hope and strength continues to inspire.”