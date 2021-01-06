Kim Jong-un admits economic failure as rare party congress begins

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un admitted on Wednesday that the country's economic plan had failed to meet its goals in a rare congress of the ruling Workers' Party.

The gathering is the first of its kind in five years, only the eighth in the nuclear-armed country's history, and comes weeks before US President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

In his opening speech, Kim said the country had achieved a "miraculous victory" by bolstering its power and global prestige since the last meeting, referring to military advances that culminated in successful tests in 2017 of intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of striking the US mainland.

Relations with Washington have been deadlocked since talks between Kim and President Donald Trump stalled over sanctions relief and what Pyongyang would be willing to give up in return.

At the same time, the North is more isolated than ever after closing its borders last January to protect itself against the coronavirus that first emerged in neighbour and key ally China.

"The 8th Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) opened in Pyongyang," the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

On the first day of his work review, Kim said the results of the last five-year economic development strategy "fell extremely short of our goals in almost all areas", KCNA reported.

On the global pandemic, Kim lauded party workers for ensuring "stable situations against the coronavirus from beginning to end."

They had "resolutely overcome difficulties in the face of an unprecedentedly prolonged, unparalleled global health crisis," he added.

The coronavirus pandemic has added to the pressures on the North, with Pyongyang blockading itself far more effectively than even the most hawkish backer of sanctions could ever hope to achieve.

North Korea has not officially confirmed any coronavirus cases, although it reported thousands of "suspected cases" to the World Health Organization.

South Korean authorities have said an outbreak in the North cannot be ruled out as it had active trade and people movement with China before closing its border last January.

The congress, the country's eighth and the second under Kim, was attended by 4,750 delegates and 2,000 spectators, Kim said.

In KCNA images, no one was seen wearing masks and participants did not sit apart, unlike at some other recent public events.

Kim was accompanied by top aides, including his sister and senior party official Kim Yo Jong, nominal head of state Choe Ryong Hae and Premier Kim Tok Hun.

The meeting will last some days, during which Kim is also expected to announce leadership changes - potentially involving his sister - and discuss other organisational, budget and audit issues.