North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected a project to build a nuclear-powered submarine, state media reported on Saturday (Mar 8). This comes after his recent orders of full readiness to use nuclear attack capability to make defence of the country most effective.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that Kim visited shipyards focused on building warships. The report, however, didn't reveal the details of the exact date or location of the inspection.

It said the North Korean leader "learned about the building of a nuclear-powered strategic guided missile submarine".

At a previous party congress, Kim unveiled a list of high-tech weaponry and a high-tech submarine was one of the key military goals.

According to state-run television KRT, Kim, during the visit, said that naval power and its nuclear armament were crucial to the sovereignty of the country as the nation is bound by sea on the eastern and western sides.

Kim said that the nation would not put up with enemy naval and underwater military actions, including the deployment of strategic assets.

He added that North Korea's maritime defence would not be restricted to a certain region but would instead cover as much as is thought to be required to keep the peace.

What do we know about North Korea's sea defence capability?

According to KCNA, Kim said the country's "sea defence capability... will be fully displayed in any necessary waters without limitation" and "the development of the naval force into an elite and nuclear-armed force constitutes an important content in the strategy for the development of the national defence."

North Korean state media in 2023 reported on the launch of the country's first "tactical nuclear attack submarine". However, the South Korean military said at the time that the vessel might not be operational.

Nuclear Threat Initiative, a US-based think tank, said that North Korea is estimated to have between 64 and 86 submarines, one of the world's largest fleets.

(With inputs from agencies)