Looks like we will soon get to see former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly on our TV screens as filmmaker Neeraj Pandey hinted at a possible cameo appearance by the star in his upcoming Netflix series, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter.

Advertisment

When asked about rumours of Sourav Ganguly appearing on the show during the trailer launch event in Kolkata city, Neeraj Pandey chuckled and said, "As far as Sourav is concerned... keep looking."

Khakee second installment will tell a story of Kolkata

Neeraj Pandey also shared that his personal connection to Kolkata played a role in choosing the city for the second installment of the show.

Advertisment

"I was born and brought up in Kolkata. This played an important role in me choosing Kolkata for the second chapter in the series... there was a personal bias,” he said, on setting the second show around the city of Kolkata.

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter will have Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray as directors. It is a follow-up to Neeraj Pandey's 2022 show Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.

Set in Kolkata in the early 2000s, it tells the story of an IPS officer fighting crime, corruption, and political power.

Advertisment

As for the trailer, Khakee showcases the struggles of the officer, who dares to challenge the powerful figures controlling the system. The show is co-written by Neeraj Pandey, Debatma Mandal, and Samrat Chakraborty.

The series features an ensemble cast of Bengali cinema stars, including Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jeet, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, and Saswata Chatterjee.

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter will premiere on Netflix on March 20.