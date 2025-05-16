Published: May 16, 2025, 09:59 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 09:59 IST

Story highlights World | A serial killer identified as Glen Rogers chose his last words before execution as praise for US President Donald Trump.

“President Trump, keep making America great. I’m ready to go,” Glen Rogers, 62, said moments before receiving a lethal injection, as per a report by AP.

In his final statement, he also thanked his wife, who visited him earlier in the day at the prison, according to visitor logs. He also cryptically said that “in the near future, your questions will be answered” without going into detail.

Roger was executed for the murder of a woman he met in a bar in 1995. Rogers, a suspected serial killer known as 'Casanova killer' or 'Cross Country Killer', was once investigated for a possible link to the OJ Simpson case in the 1990s. The execution took place at Florida State Prison near Starke. Rogers was pronounced dead at 6:16 p.m., authorities said.

Rogers is originally from Hamilton, Ohio. Some of his alleged and proven female victims had similar characteristics: ages in their 30s, a petite frame and red hair.

Florida uses a three-drug cocktail for its lethal injection: a sedative, a paralytic and a drug that stops the heart, according to the Corrections Department. Rogers became the fifth inmate put to death in Florida this year.