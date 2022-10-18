Just Stop Oil protesters scale Queen Elizabeth II Bridge in London

Climate protesters continue to reach out for landmarks in order to grab attention. Now two UK climate protesters have scaled a major road bridge over the River Thames, days after activists threw tomato soup over Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" masterpiece. Monday's incident led to huge traffic delays and the bridge had to be closed down.

The Just Stop Oil protesters climbed more than 80 metres up one of the towers of the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge.

"Two people climbed up onto high cables early this morning," Essex Police said on Twitter.

"The QEII bridge is closed to allow us to resolve the situation as safely as possible."

The bridge, known as the Dartford Crossing, is used by an estimated 160,000 vehicles a day and links up to one of Europe's busiest motorways. It is the only way to cross the Thames to the east of London for several motorists.

One of the protesters, Morgan Trowland, posted on Twitter a clip of himself at the top of the bridge.

"I'm willing to do this 'cos I'm not willing to sit back and see everything burn," he wrote.

39-year-old Morgan, who says he is a bridge design engineer, said, "Our government has enacted suicidal laws to accelerate oil production, killing human life and destroying our environment."

"I can't challenge this madness in my desk job, designing bridges, so I'm taking direct action, occupying the QE2 bridge until the government stops all new oil."

Another protester, identified as Marcus, a 33-year-old teacher, added, "Only direct action will now help to reach the social tipping point we so urgently need."

The police had to close the bridge before dawn, diverting traffic through a tunnel under the river, which is normally only used for northbound traffic.

"This incident may take some time to resolve due to the complexities of safely getting people down from height," an Essex police spokesman added.

The bridge, 30 kilometres (18 miles) east of central London, connects directly at both ends with the M25 London Orbital route.

On Saturday, two protesters who had thrown tomato soup over a van Gogh painting at London's National Gallery appeared in court. While a screen protected the painting, the frame suffered some damage. Meanwhile, nearly 30 demonstrators from the group glued themselves to the tarmac, blocking a major road in east London.

Just Stop Oil says climate change poses an existential crisis for humanity and its direct tactics are justified.

UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman has threatened police action against such protesters.

(With inputs from agencies)