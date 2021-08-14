July was world’s hottest month ever recorded: US scientists

July has been termed as the 'world’s hottest month ever recorded, as confirmed by US government scientists.

This provides a further indication of the unfolding climate crisis that is affecting almost every part of the planet.

The global land and ocean surface temperature last month was one degree Celsius, 0.9C (1.6F), hotter than the 20th-century average of 15.8C (60.4F), making it the hottest month since modern record-keeping began 142 years ago.

Asia had its hottest July on record, besting the previous record set in 2010. Europe had its second-hottest July on record-tying with July 2010 and trailing behind July 2018, and North America, South America, Africa and Oceania all had a top-10 warmest July.

NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad, Ph.D, in a statement said, "Scientists from across the globe delivered the most up-to-date assessment of the ways in which the climate is changing".

"Spinrad said in a statement. "It is a sobering IPCC report that finds that human influence is, unequivocally, causing climate change, and it confirms the impacts are widespread and rapidly intensifying."

The Noaa climate report has also found that Arctic sea ice extent was more than 18 per cent below an average set between 1981 to 2010, the fourth smallest extent since satellite records began in 1979.

It is now “very likely” that 2021 will rank among the 10 hottest years ever recorded, Noaa stated.