Joe Biden asks Anthony Fauci to 'stay on the exact same role' in COVID-19 response team

The US President-elect Joe Biden has asked Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House expert on the coronavirus pandemic, to continue in the 'exact same role' in the Biden administration. Dr. Fauci has played an important role in the COVID-19 taskforce under the presidency of the outgoing US President Donald Trump.

Amid a rising number of coronavirus cases, Biden approached Dr. Fauci to take on the role of chief medical adviser in the Biden administration and keep carrying out the key responsibilities in the COVID-19 response team for the country.

"I asked him to stay on the exact same role he's had for the past several presidents, and I asked him to be a chief medical adviser for me as well, and be part of the Covid team," Biden told a national media channel.

As of now, no decision has been taken as Fauci is yet to meet the new administration, much to the dismay of Trump. "I'm going to be meeting with them today, by Zoom," Fauci told a media house.

"So today will be the first day where there will be substantive discussions about the transition between me and the Biden team," Fauci added. "I'm very pleased that today we're having the first discussion about a number of things, vaccinations and things like that."

Fauci is the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and is known to be an expert, who has had a bitter-sweet relationship with Donald Trump — who has been accused of downplaying the novel coronavirus. Trump and Fauci have, in the recent past, several times sidelined Fauci's warnings of the grave effect of the novel coronavirus on the country.

Fauci, repeatedly, asked people to wear masks when stepping out, and suggested people to maintain social distancing, if they have to step out for emergency work. However, Trump ignored all warnings passed on by the expert, which led to millions of people losing their lives. Trump was also criticised for holding rallies with less or no social distancing.

The announcement came as the country recorded it's highest single-day surge in the COVID-19 cases as it recorded nearly 210,000 cases on Thursday and 2,907 deaths