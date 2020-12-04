Coronavirus in US: Highest-ever 210,000 new cases recorded

The novel coronavirus continues to rage in the United States unabated as it sees more than 210,000 cases, highest ever, in the last 24 hours on Thursday, according to a tally by John Hopkins University.

The US also recorded 2,907 deaths in the same period as the deadly virus once again spread the most devastation in the country on a daily basis.

Watch |

The worst-hit Covid-19 country passed another grim milestone on Thursday as more than 100,000 people are hospitalized in the country for the first time.

Also read | Former US presidents, Biden agree to get vaccinated on camera to spread awareness

California imposed stay-at-home orders to curb the transmission on a region-by-region basis when available ICU-bed space declines to 15% of capacity or less in any of five designated geographic areas of the state.

A notice of 48 hours will be given before the restrictions are imposed for three weeks.

The coronavirus crisis in the United States worsened after the Thanksgiving holiday as several people violated guidelines to avoid travelling and participation in large gatherings.

Meanwhile, US President-elect Joe Biden said after he takes office, on the very first day he would ask Americans to wear masks for 100 days to help curb the spread of the virus.

Biden and former US presidents, namely, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton have said that they will get inoculated on television to encourage people to get vaccinated.