Former US presidents, Biden agree to get vaccinated on camera to spread awareness

Former US Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton and President-elect Joe Biden have said that they will take coronavirus vaccine on camera if that helps in instilling public confidence.

Obama said if top US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci tells him that Covid-19 vaccine is safe, he will get himself inoculated.

"If Anthony Fauci tells me this vaccine is safe, and can vaccinate, you know, immunize you from getting Covid, absolutely, I'm going to take it," said Obama in an interview with SiriusXM radio.

"I may end up taking it on TV or having it filmed, just so that people know that I trust this science, and what I don't trust is getting Covid."

Freddy Ford, Bush's chief of staff, said that the former president would take the vaccine "on camera" once it's deemed safe and given to "priority populations" to spread the awareness.

"First, the vaccines need to be deemed safe and administered to the priority populations," he told CNN.

"Then, president Bush will get in line for his, and will gladly do so on camera."

Clinton will also take the vaccine publicly on television, Angel Urena, his press secretary told CNN.

Biden also later told CNN that he would take the vaccine publicy once Fauci gives his approval to the drug.

"It's important to communicate to the American people it's safe," the president-elect said.

He also praised his predecessors' remarks to inoculate publicly, saying the former presidents had "set the model as to what should be done."