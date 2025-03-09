US Vice President JD Vance was on Saturday (Mar 9) accused of using his three-year-old daughter as a human shield, following an incident when he claimed that he and his family were harassed by pro-Ukraine protesters.

Taking to X on Saturday (Mar 8), Vance said some protesters followed him around and shouted at him and his daughter.

“Today while walking my 3-year-old daughter, a group of ‘Slava Ukraini’ protesters followed us around and shouted as my daughter grew increasingly anxious and scared,” the vice president wrote.

“I decided to speak with the protesters in the hopes that I could trade a few minutes of conversation for them leaving my toddler alone. (Nearly all of them agreed.) It was a mostly respectful conversation, but if you’re chasing a 3-year-old as part of a political protest, you’re a s*** person,” he added.

Vance’s post sparks criticism

While his supporters praised and sympathised with him, his remarks on social media did not sit well with everyone.

Tim Miller, of The Bulwark, replied to his post saying, “Dozens are dead in Ukraine because you stopped giving them the intelligence that protected the country from bombs so you can probably handle some yelling in a free country boss.”

“When [congressman Ro Khanna] brought up children JD accused him of emotional manipulation. Two weeks later he’s using his 3-year-old as a shield for the disastrous policies he’s implementing. Keep it,” he wrote.

Journalist John Harwood also commented on the post, “If you endanger a group of immigrants by telling outrageous lies about them, or withhold intelligence to make it easier for Russia to kill innocent Ukrainians, you're a s*** person.”

Investigative journalist Victoria Brownworth reacted to Vance’s post saying, “So sorry that Americans who object to your support for the killings of 3 year Ukrainian toddlers exercised their First Amendment rights under the Constitution.”

“Also, maybe stop using your daughter as a human shield when you already have Secret Service protection,” she added.

(With inputs from agencies)