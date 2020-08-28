Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe resigns over health concerns

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, 66, resigned today over health concerns.

Shinzo Abe had earlier made two trips to the hospital amid speculation amid his health.

"For eight years I controlled my disease, now the disease has surfaced again. I need to have continuous drug administered now, and I can't lose focus," he said during a television address.

"I need to fight against the disease and concentrate. I have to make a political decision."

"I can't make any mistake in decision-making, and have decided to step down as PM," Abe declared.

"13 years ago my chronic disease appeared, then we had a new drug and then I was ready to come back to politics, I focussed on my job for the next eight years," he said, adding,"this year in my medical tests doctors said the signs of disease had emerged again."

"I am taking a new drug, the efficacy of drugs was confirmed, but needed to be regular in my drug regimen. I was not in perfect health condition," Abe added.

"I have one year to my tenure, I would like to send my apologies to the people of Japan, before the next PM is appointed, the onus will be on me."

"We are going to have new policies and measures, before he or she is appointed, I would take the onus," Abe declared.

Abe reportedly suffers from an inflammatory bowel condition.

Meanwhile, Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed down more than 1.4 per cent on Friday after reports said Shizo Abe was to resign over health reasons.