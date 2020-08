Possible successors stack up as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe resigns

Here are details of some likely contenders to take the helm of the world's third-largest economy.

Japan's longest-serving prime minister, Shinzo Abe, resigned on Friday, saying he wasnted to avert problems for the government from a worsening health condition.

Taro Aso

Finance minister Aso, 79, who also doubles as deputy prime minister, has been a core member of Abe's administration. Without a clear consensus on who should succeed Abe, LDP lawmakers could elect Aso as a temporary leader.

In 2008, Aso was elected LDP leader and hence, premier, in hopes that he could revive the long-dominant party's fortunes. Instead, the LDP was ousted in a historic election defeat in 2009, languishing in the opposition for the next three years.

The grandson of a former premier, Aso mixes policy experience with a fondness for manga comics and a tendency towards gaffes.

(Photograph:Reuters)