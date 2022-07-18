Japan: Police finds 30 endangered green sea turtles with 'bleeding' neck wounds

In a shocking incident, Japanese police found 30 endangered green sea turtles with wounds around their neck.

The turtles, found near the remote Japanese island of Kumejima in southern Okinawa prefecture, were bleeding and barely breathing.

According to a police officer from the Naha Police Station in Okinawa, they had wounds around their necks caused by what appeared to be a blade.

After the sea turtles were found during low tide, police continues to investigate and question witnesses.

Yoshi Tsukakoshi, a spokesman at the Kumejima sea turtle museum, said that the area where the sea turtles were found in their natural habitat was covered with seagrass.

Highlighting that they can be considered a "nuisance" because they rip the nets, he added that the sea turtles get entangled in the nets laid by local fishers.

"Some fishers think the turtles eat all the seagrass before it grows and that prevents the fish from spawning in the area," said Tsukakoshi.

Sea turtles, which are on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, are coming under increasing threat from factors such as coastal development.

(With inputs from agencies)

