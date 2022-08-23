Japan may scrap COVID-19 tests for travellers: Reports

Japan is considering doing away with the COVID-19 tests that visitors must take before entering the country, according to local media.

One of the last nations still using border controls to combat the virus is Japan, where entrants must provide proof of a negative coronavirus test performed within 72 hours after leaving.

The Nikkei newspaper reported late on Monday that Tokyo may, however, drop the test requirement for immunised passengers within the next several weeks.

Hirokazu Matsuno, chief cabinet secretary, shied away from commenting on the timetable of any border easing on Tuesday, other than to stress that it would rely on COVID-19 numbers in Japan and abroad.

“Along with taking every measure to prevent contagion, we’ll also promote economic activity — and with border control measures, we’ll relax them in stages while keeping these two things in balance,” Matsuno told reporters.

After testing positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida postponed a number of international trips. In May, he stated that he wished to more closely align Japan's border controls with those of other developed nations.

The first tourists to visit Japan in two years arrived in June, but they were subject to stringent guidelines, including requirements that they get visas and only take guided, package trips.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Japan has recently risen to record levels, with more than 250,000 instances daily, despite the country's border regulations.

Business organisations have asked for a broader relaxing of border controls, stating that a lack of action would put Japan economically behind.

