Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny calls for 'an all-out war on Putin's oligarchs'

On Tuesday, jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny called for a systematic crackdown on Russian oligarchs who have been backing Vladimir Putin's military campaign in Ukraine.

Calling attention to the pre-existing sanctions by the United States, European Union or the United Kingdom on some of Russia's wealthiest, Navalny pointed out that only 46 of the Forbes list of Russia's 200 richest people have been hit by western sanctions.

"That doesn't sound very much like an all-out war on Putin's oligarchs to me," he remarked.

He said that Alexei Miller, the CEO of the Russian gas giant Gazprom, was still exempt from EU sanctions.

Another name he pointed out was that of Roman Abramovich, a well-known Russian businessman and former owner of the Chelsea football club. Navalny said that despite the fact that Abramovich's enterprises supply "metal to the Russian defence ministry" has so far evaded US sanctions.

If, despite considerable chatter, "we still don't use the stick against them, while allowing them to keep all their carrots", said Navalny, "we can't expect a split among Putin's elite on the issue of war".

"I call on all voters and legislators in the EU, UK, US and Canada to put pressure on the executive branch and force them to stop engaging in demagoguery and urgently get down to massive personal sanctions against Putin's thieves."

Navalny, who is serving a nine-year prison sentence in a penal colony near the Russian town of Vladimir on embezzlement charges, also advocated for a "20-year" travel restriction on European Union, American, and British territories for anyone who backs the Russian military incursion in Ukraine.