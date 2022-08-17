Ukraine nuclear operator reports 'most powerful cyberattack since the start of the Russian invasion'

The Russia-Ukraine war is in its fifth month with no signs of abating. During the course of the war, cyberspace also became a battleground with multiple attacks being reported by the media. Now, Energoatom, a nuclear operator in Ukraine, disclosed on its website on Tuesday what it called "the most powerful cyberattack since the start of the Russian invasion".

However, the nuclear operator claimed that none of its activities had been affected.

As per AFP, taking to Telegram, the operator posted that the Energoatom website was the target of an unprecedented hack since the beginning of the Russian invasion on August 16, 2022. and that the attack originated "from Russian territory".

Watch | Gravitas: Putin promises to arm Russia's allies

According to Energoatom, the Russian "popular cyberarmy" group attacked the website for three hours using more than 7 million internet bots.

However the assault, "did not have a considerable impact on the work of the Energoatom website".

Also read | Finland limits visas to Russian tourists who amid sanctions were using nation as a gateway to Europe

As per AFP, around noon, a Russian Telegram channel with the name "popular cyberarmy" urged its users to assault the website of the Ukrainian nuclear operator.

However, by Tuesday, it had declared a "change" of course, directing supporters to a new target — the sluggish website of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance.

Also read | 'Mother Heroine': Vladimir Putin revives Soviet-era award for mothers of ten or more kids

The cyberattack occurs as resentment rises over the country's southern Zaporizhzhia power facility, which Russian forces took control of in March just after invading its pro-EU neighbour.

Concerns about a nuclear catastrophe have been raised after Russia and Ukraine both accused the other of shelling the largest nuclear facility in Europe.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION LIVE HERE:

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.