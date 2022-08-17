Finland limits visas to Russian tourists who amid sanctions were using nation as a gateway to Europe

In response to a surge in Russian tourists travelling to Europe, Finland will reduce the number of visas granted to Russians beginning on September 1.

According to the ministry, Finland would reduce daily visa application appointments in Russia from 1,000 to 500, with only 100 set aside for tourists. After a number of Western nations restricted their airspace to Russian planes in reaction to Russia's attack on Ukraine, Finnish land border crossings have remained among the few access ports into Europe for Russians.

Following Russia's easing of pandemic-related border restrictions a month ago, Russian tourists started utilising Finland's Helsinki-Vantaa airport as a gateway to European vacation spots, and the Finnish government on Tuesday agreed to limit their numbers.

Pekka Haavisto, the Finnish Foreign Minister told reporters, "And this maybe is not very appropriate if we, for example, think of the airspace restrictions put in place for Russia."

According to Haavisto, Finland and the Baltic nations would also suggest that the European Union terminate its visa facilitation deal with Russia, which facilitates Russians' travel to and within the EU.

Sanna Marin, the prime minister of Finland, and Kaja Kallas, the prime minister of Estonia, are among the EU leaders who have called for an EU-wide visa ban.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz disagreed with this position on Monday, saying Russians should be allowed to leave their home country if they disagree with the government. As per Haavisto, Finland was considering developing a national humanitarian visa that would be available to Russians who wanted to leave or travel to Europe for reasons such as advocacy or journalism.

