Israel's actions are creating conditions for its own destruction, says Hossein Salami

Hossein Salami, Commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said on Friday that Israel's actions are creating conditions for its own destruction.

Addressing Israel, he told demonstrators in Tehran "Stop your vicious deeds. You know well that we are people of action and reaction.”

"Our responses are painful. You create conditions for your own destruction. We will not leave you alone ...You know better than me what will befall you if you take evil action.”

Millions of Iranians joined rallies marking Quds Day, burned the Israeli flag, and chanted “Death to America, Death to Israel.”

Protesters held up signs reading "Jerusalem is ours" and "Quds Day is the day of Islam", the state broadcaster IRIB reported.

Anti-Israeli protests and attacks show that Palestinians rejected compromises by Arab authorities with Israel as per Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"What has happened in Palestine in recent years annuls all plans for compromise with the Zionist enemy (Israel) because no plan for Palestine can be implemented in the absence or contrary to the opinions of its owners, the Palestinians," Khamenei said, speaking in Arabic and addressing Palestinians and other Arabs.

Khamenei also slammed those in the West backing Ukraine against Russia's invasion.

"They are making so much noise about the situation in Ukraine... (and) are keeping totally silent about the crimes in Palestine," he said.

The pro-Palestinian rallies that come amid Israeli-Palestinian clashes in Jerusalem, especially near the Al-Aqsa Mosque, have left dozens injured.

22 people that were seriously hurt were taken to hospital as per the Palestinian Red Crescent following weeks of violence at the flashpoint religious site.

In 1979, Iran's revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini launched the Quds (Jerusalem) Day, which is held on the last Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

