An Israeli man was stabbed in Tel Aviv in what Israeli media described as a "terrorist attack" on Saturday (Jan 18). The accused was allegedly a Palestinian who was shot and killed by an Israeli armed civilian.

The incident occurred on Levontin Street in Tel Aviv when the victim in his 30s was "attacked" and was taken to Ichilov Hospital in serious condition.

The alleged Palestinian man, 19, named Salah Yahye, was reported to be hailing from the West Bank of the city of Tulkarem.

The Times of Israel reported that Israeli defence sources said the man was staying in Israel illegally.

Initially, the suspected attack was described as “a shooting incident," as authorities assumed it was the result of a civilian's shooting.

The Times of Israel shared a video claiming the Palestinian man attacked a group of people standing on the sidewalk outside an eatery in the coastal city. The man was seen fleeing from the scene after the attack when he was shot dead.

Israeli police said a broader investigation is undergoing into the incident, and a large number of officers have been deployed at the site.

The attack came just a day before the Gaza ceasefire is scheduled to come into effect.

Although Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel has not yet received a list of hostages that Hamas plans to release, potentially delaying the agreement.

“We will not move forward with the outline until we receive a list of the hostages to be freed, as agreed,” Netanyahu said in a statement issued by his office.

He also warned, “Israel will not tolerate violations of the agreement. The sole responsibility lies with Hamas.”

(With inputs from agencies)

