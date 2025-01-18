A British man, who was living in Italy, admitted that he stabbed his partner to death after she accused him of cheating on her. The 75-year-old man named Michael Whitbread said he could not remember how many times he stabbed his 66-year-old partner, Briton Michele Faiers, in October 2023.

Whitbread fled back to the UK after murdering Faiers, but his daughter informed the authorities when the woman's body was found. He has been extradited to Italy for the murder trial.

Whitbread was a former diving instructor and alleged that Faiers accused him multiple times of having an affair after she saw him patting a woman's bottom at a party in 2022. His statement came Friday (Jan 17).

He claimed in the courtroom that he did not cheat on her and still used to have violent arguments with her.

“It was an odd clip round the head, then it got worse," The Guardian reported him saying.

Whitbread claimed that on a random evening of October 28 2023, Faiers woke him up and started hitting him, saying, "I wish you were dead.” He went to the kitchen, handed over her a knife, and told her to kill him as he had had enough.

“It was after 10 months of being accused of something I did not do," he said.

“She kicked me in the intimate parts and was trying to push me down the stairs. I thought: she’s going to cut me. That is when I grabbed the knife in panic," he further added.

The Italian police found Faiers lying on a bed with seven stabs on her body.

“I stabbed her, I don’t remember how many times,” Whitbread said in the courtroom.

The court was informed that Whitbread was married three times earlier and all the marriages ended due to extramarital affairs.

(With inputs from agencies)