A British internet influencer, Camilla Do Rosario, is gaining attention online for sharing her unique parenting and financial set-up with her husband. In a posted video on the social media platform Instagram, Rosario claimed that she gets a "woman tax" every month from her husband in compensation for the physical and mental challenges she goes through while raising the kids.

What exactly is 'woman tax'?

Rosario gets over $200 every month from her husband, which she uses for her expenses, including manicures, pedicures, and other beauty maintenance procedures. She claimed this regular treatment keeps her away from the toll of motherhood.

The happy life she's living

In the shared video, Rosario showed herself walking to the nail salon and getting her manicure done. She was seen flaunting her pretty pink nails after the manicure and pedicure. Later on, her husband brought their daughter to meet her while she was shopping, and then the family spent time together.

In the video, she said that the "woman tax" is a form of compensation for the monthly menstrual cycles and for two brutal pregnancies she faced. She claimed that she used to vomit most of the days during the pregnancy and had two C-sections.

She claimed that it was her husband who suggested the idea of a "woman tax" as he thinks both people in a relationship should have a balanced arrangement. She added that this approach to life will give her daughter and other women a lesson that they should prioritise their well-being.

She posted the video with the caption, "Are you charging your husband 'Woman Tx'? If not, WHY?!? You should ask for a backdated payment and set a direct debit asap."

The internet reaction

Soon after the video gained significant attention online, Rosario received love from fellow women, and also some criticism. Some said that such financial transactions should not exist in a family, while another was seen calling it more like a "patriarchal tax".

Someone is even seen saying that her husband pays her for the beauty treatments because she looks like "s**t". However, Rosario gave the commenter a subtle reply to his ugly comment.

(With inputs from agencies)