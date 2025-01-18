US President-elect Donald Trump appointed Sean Curran to lead the US Secret Service. Curran was the one who helped cover Trump when a gunman opened fire at him during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

Advertisment

Donald Trump Jr said his father would be naming Curran, who was earlier leading Trump's detail as special agent in charge for the past two and a half years, to be the agency's new director.

“Sean is a great patriot and will stop all the insanity once and for all. There’s not a better person to be in this position!” Trump Jr posted on X on Friday.

Also read: Trump planning massive immigration raids in Chicago on day two of his administration: Report

Advertisment

After Trump's assassination attempt in July last year, the US Secret Service has been facing intense scrutiny.

As the gunman fired at the US President-elect, Trump was shielded by Curran and other Secret Service agents who rushed to the stage to protect Trump.

Also read: Canada threatens US with 'Trump tariffs tax,' says ready for 'trade war' over proposed 25% tariffs

Advertisment

Who is Sean Curran?

Curran, who is presently leading around 85 employees, shares a close relationship with Trump. He has been appearing next to Trump in many pictures. However, he has been maintaining a low profile.

However, concerns have been raised that Curran lacks the managerial experience to head a complex organisation like the Secret Service.

He has never managed the kind of budget or operations of the Secret Service.

Also read: 'Coldest day in 40 years': Donald Trump's inauguration moved indoors

After taking the role, Curran would replace acting Director Ronald Rowe, who has been serving as Secret Service director since July.

Rowe took the role following the resignation of Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle due to severe condemnation of the agency's inability to foil the murder attempt on Trump.

According to the sources, Curran never held a position at the agency's headquarters and is not a member of the Senior Executive Service.

(With inputs from agencies)