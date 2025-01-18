Two days ahead of Donald Trump inauguration, thousands of people have began arriving in Washington DC for the People's March, which is going to be held on Saturday. People will be protesting against the GOP's policies, which according to them will undermine the women's rights, immigrants, the LGBTQ+ community, and racial and religious minorities.
Meanwhile, Trump is also expected to arrive in Washington today. Ahead of the protests, security has beefed up in Washington. Over the past week, metal barriers have been erected around much of central DC. Further, roads have also been closed as large crowds are expected to participate in the protest.
Jan 18, 2025 22:27 IST
People's March LIVE updates: Protest kicks off in Washington DC, chanting 'Stand up, rise up!’
Crowd started the People's March with a focus on democracy, immigration, anti-militarism and climate change at Farragut Square.
The protests started with people chanting the slogan, ‘What do we gonna do? Stand up, rise up!’
Jan 18, 2025 23:46 IST
Jan 18, 2025 22:16 IST
People's March LIVE updates: A glimpse of the protest against Trump
Jan 18, 2025 22:11 IST
People's March LIVE updates: 'Not happy' with the way the US voted, says protester
One of the women gathered in Washington to march against Trump told BBC they have different reasons to brave the cold for the People's March.
"I'm sad that our country's leaned towards a president that's already failed us once and that we did not nominate a female candidate," Brooke told the British news agency.
Jan 18, 2025 22:04 IST
People's March LIVE updates: Thousands gathered in Washington DC to protest Trump's inauguration
Thousands gathered in Washington DC for the People's March against the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump.
Rick Glatz, from New Hampshire's Manchester, joined the protest for his granddaughter and talked about his reason for attending it.
“I’m a grandpa. And that’s why I’m marching," he told the Associated Press.
“The incoming administration is going to do nothing and even make it worse,” he further said.
Jan 18, 2025 21:35 IST
People's March LIVE updates: What else is going on in Washington today?
As US President-elect Donald Trump is expected to arrive in Washington, he will be attending a reception at his golf course in nearby Sterling, Virginia.
Trump's Vice President JD Vance is expected to appear at a dinner at the National Gallery of Art on Saturday evening.
Jan 18, 2025 21:25 IST
People's March LIVE updates: What to know about the rally?
Who organised the march?
The march is being organised by a coalition of groups, including Women’s March and Abortion Access Now, organisations promoting reproductive health, rights, and justice led by Reproductive Freedom for All and Unite for Reproductive and Gender Equity, or URGE.
Key issues to be addressed
Civil rights, racial justice, and reproductive health organisations joined forces to plan the protest, which was triggered by a range of issues, including abortion rights after the overturning of Roe v. Wade; climate change; economic issues; gun violence prevention; and the securing of expanded rights for immigrants, including a path to citizenship for all.
Where is it happening?
People will gather at 10 am at either Farragut Square, McPherson Square, or Franklin Park, with each location focused on specific issues.
The march will end at the Lincoln Memorial by 1 pm, the National Park Service permit said.
What will be happening?
The progressive speakers for reproductive rights and racial justice, including Rachel Carmona, the head of the Women's March, will address the crowd during the march.
The protesters are planning to march via 17th Street to the Lincoln Memorial at 11 am, where they will be holding a rally, as per the permit.
Jan 18, 2025 21:19 IST
People's March LIVE updates: Tens of thousands of people expected to gather for march
The Women’s March is coming back to the national capital just two days before Trump takes office. After being rebranded, the rally is now called the People’s March as now it is targeting multiple agendas, including immigrants, the LGBTQ+ community, and racial and religious minorities.
Jan 18, 2025 21:15 IST
People's March LIVE updates: Trump to arrive in Washington for inaugural celebrations
Donald Trump, who is set to take over the Oval Office on Monday, will return to Washington on Saturday to kick off days of pageantry to herald his second inauguration as president.
Jan 18, 2025 21:09 IST
People's March LIVE updates: People protesting for women's rights
An Austin based woman Jill Parrish, 55, held a sign saying that women should resist the misogyny.
“I flew in last night. Honestly, I had bought a ticket to come to DC to attend Kamala Harris’s inauguration. And, when that didn’t transpire, I decided to go ahead and I change my ticket to come earlier and, come to support this March instead and to leave before the inauguration, because the last thing I want is to be here.”
Jan 18, 2025 21:07 IST
People's March LIVE updates: Hundreds gather in DC's Franklin Square
As People's March is expected to begin, hundreds of protesters have gathered at Franklin Square to protest on issues like reproductive and LGBT rights.
People were seen holding signs like Save America and “Against abortions? Then don’t have one” and “Hate won’t win.”