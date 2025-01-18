Two days ahead of Donald Trump inauguration, thousands of people have began arriving in Washington DC for the People's March, which is going to be held on Saturday. People will be protesting against the GOP's policies, which according to them will undermine the women's rights, immigrants, the LGBTQ+ community, and racial and religious minorities.

Meanwhile, Trump is also expected to arrive in Washington today. Ahead of the protests, security has beefed up in Washington. Over the past week, metal barriers have been erected around much of central DC. Further, roads have also been closed as large crowds are expected to participate in the protest.