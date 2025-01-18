Hours before a ceasefire deal is set to take effect, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel has not yet received a list of hostages that Hamas plans to release, potentially delaying the agreement.

“We will not move forward with the outline until we receive a list of the hostages to be freed, as agreed,” Netanyahu said in a statement issued by his office.

He also warned, “Israel will not tolerate violations of the agreement. The sole responsibility lies with Hamas.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:



"We will be unable to move forward with the framework until we receive the list of the hostages who will be released, as was agreed. Israel will not tolerate violations of the agreement. Hamas is solely responsible." — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) January 18, 2025

According to the agreement, Hamas is required to provide the names of the hostages at least 24 hours prior to their release. The release was initially scheduled for 4:00 PM local time.

The ceasefire in Gaza is expected to begin at 8:30 AM Gaza time (6:30 AM GMT) on Sunday, 19 January, as confirmed by a spokesperson for Qatar’s foreign ministry. The agreement outlines a three-phase truce, starting with a six-week period during which hostages held by Hamas will be exchanged for prisoners detained in Israel.

How many Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners will be freed in the first phase?

During the initial phase, 33 out of the 98 remaining Israeli hostages are set to be released. These include women, children, men over the age of 50, and individuals who are ill or injured, according to Reuters.

The Jerusalem Post, citing Army Radio, reported on Saturday that 25 of the 33 hostages expected to be freed in this phase are believed to still be alive.

In exchange, Israel will release nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. Among those to be freed are 737 men, women, and teenagers, some of whom are affiliated with Palestinian militant groups and were convicted of attacks resulting in the deaths of numerous Israelis. The list also includes Palestinians from Gaza detained since the war began.

Details of the prisoners were published by the Israeli justice ministry on Saturday, alongside the ceasefire agreement. The deal specifies that 30 Palestinian prisoners will be released for every Israeli female hostage freed on Sunday.

