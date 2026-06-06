/Israeli gunfire kills seven-month-old Palestinian infant in West Bank; IDF expresses 'deep sorrow'

A seven-month-old Palestinian infant was killed, and his parents were wounded after Israeli forces opened fire on their vehicle near the city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank on Friday, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

The ministry identified the child as Sam Fahd Abou Haikal and said he died after Israeli troops fired at the family's vehicle in an area south of Hebron. His mother and father sustained minor injuries in the incident.

The Israeli military acknowledged that its soldiers had fired at the vehicle but said the shooting occurred after troops believed the car posed a threat.

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In a statement posted on X, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said: "Earlier today, during operational activity in the area of Hebron, IDF soldiers perceived a vehicle accelerating toward them."

“An IDF soldier responded with single shots toward the vehicle. As a result, three Palestinians were injured and evacuated for medical treatment.”

Israeli military says family were 'uninvolved civilians'

The military said a preliminary review found that the victims were not involved in any hostile activity.

"An initial inquiry found that those injured were uninvolved civilians. The incident is under review, and the findings will be submitted for review by the relevant authorities."

"The IDF expresses deep sorrow for any harm caused to uninvolved individuals," the statement added.

The incident comes amid continuing violence in the West Bank and Gaza since the outbreak of the war following the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

According to Palestinian authorities, more than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since the conflict began.

Israel says around 1,200 people were killed and 251 others were taken hostage during the Hamas-led attack.

According to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza, more than 70,600 people have been killed in Israeli military operations in the enclave since the start of the war.