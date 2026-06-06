/US strikes Iranian radar installations after intercepting drones bound for Strait of Hormuz: CENTCOM

The conflict in West Asia escalated once again amid ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran after the US military said it struck surveillance radar sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island following the interception of four Iranian attack drones launched towards the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), "Moments ago, CENTCOM forces shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones that were launched toward the Strait of Hormuz. The attack drones posed an immediate threat to regional maritime traffic. U.S. forces subsequently struck Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island to defend against further attacks."

"American forces remain vigilant and postured to respond to unjustified Iranian aggression in self-defence," it posted on X.

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The latest escalation comes as US President Donald Trump said Iran still retains roughly "21, 22 percent" of its missile arsenal, despite a fragile ceasefire and a week in which Tehran launched dozens of missiles towards regional neighbours.

Speaking to NBC News on Friday, Trump said, "They still have capacity. They have some missiles, they have some drones. I would say, percentage wise, maybe 21, 22 percent of their missiles."

The estimate is higher than the 18 per cent figure Trump cited in May. The US president has repeatedly maintained that American operations had effectively crippled Iran's military capabilities, but his latest remarks suggest Tehran continues to retain a portion of its missile and drone inventory.

(This is a developing story; further details are awaited)