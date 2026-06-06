/Vance blames British student's killing on migrant 'invasion' as UK denounces 'interference in our democracy'

US Vice President JD Vance on Friday (June 05) blamed the murder of British student Henry Nowak on what he described as a mass migrant "invasion," prompting a sharp response from the UK government, which accused him of attempting to "interfere in our democracy" and fuel divisions.

The exchange centred on the killing of 18-year-old Henry Nowak, who was stabbed in the southern English city of Southampton in December. The case has become increasingly politicised in Britain and has recently drawn attention from senior officials in President Donald Trump's administration.

In a post on X, Vance criticised British authorities' handling of the case and linked the killing to broader immigration policies.

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"Henry Nowak died the same way a civilisation dies: abandoned, handcuffed by authorities who neither trusted nor cared for him, and accused of hate crimes he did not commit," Vance wrote.

Vance went on to argue that the teenager's death reflected what he sees as the consequences of large-scale migration into Europe.

"He should still be alive today, and he would be if the last few generations of European elites had stood their ground against the politics of self-hatred and the mass invasion of migrants, many of whom despise the West and the people who love it," he said.

"Henry was far from the first to so needlessly lose his life, and I fear he won’t be the last," the vice president stated.

The victim was stabbed by 23-year-old Vickrum Digwa, who reportedly told police he was the victim and claimed that Nowak had racially insulted him. Reports said Nowak was handcuffed by officers while critically injured.

UK pushes back against Vance's remarks

Responding to Vance's comments, the office of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer issued a statement condemning attempts to exploit the tragedy for political purposes.

"In recent days, we have seen people trying to interfere in our democracy and seeking to stir up division on our streets," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

"The Nowak family are grieving after Henry's horrific murder. They have said they do not want his death to be used to create further division, hatred or tension. We should be respecting their wishes."

"Our politics should bring people together even in the most terrible of circumstances. That is who we are as a country," the spokesperson added.

The dispute comes a day after the US State Department accused Britain of "two-tiered policing," signalling growing criticism from Washington over the handling of the case and broader issues related to immigration and law enforcement.