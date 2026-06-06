/'They still have capacity': Trump makes BIG claim on Iran's missile arsenal as talks hit impasse, insists he's 'moving very fast'

US President Donald Trump claimed on Friday (June 6) that he is “moving very fast” with the Iran war, and pressed that Iran still has "21, 22 percent" of its missiles left. Once again, The US president compared the timeline of the Iran war that has now entered its third month to that of Vietnam war. He acknowledged that Iran still has war-fighting capacity. Despite initial timeline of four to six weeks, the Iran war is now nearing 100 days. Iran and the US has not been able to reach an agreement to end the war despite sharing several proposals.

“I’m moving very fast. I’m into three months, you know. Vietnam lasted 19 years. I’m into my third month,” Trump said in an interview with NBC News. “It’s a very hard thing for them. They’ve had great independence, they’ve dealt with very weak and ineffective leadership on behalf of the United States and other countries, frankly," he added. "They still have capacity. They have some missiles, they have some drones. I would say, percentage wise, maybe 21, 22 percent of their missiles," Trump claimed. However, in May, Trump had claimed that Iran's missile stockpile is higher than 18 percent. In June 2025, after hitting Iran's nuclear sites, Trump had claimed that their war capacity is completely destroyed and the sites are “obliterated.”

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What we know about Iran US war and peace talks?

The United States military on June 5 said that it attacked radar sites on Iran's southern coast. US Central Command said that its forces shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones launched toward the Strait of Hormuz, then attacked Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites in the city of Goruk and on Qeshm Island. Meanwhile, Iran's military said that it had fired "warning missiles" at two US destroyers in the Gulf of Oman -- a claim promptly denied by the US military.