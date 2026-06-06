/Annamalai's new political movement records 10 lakh registrations within 10 hours

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai said his newly launched political movement, Idhu Namma Iyakkam (This Is Our Movement), attracted more than 10 lakh volunteer registrations within 10 hours of its launch, shortly after he formally resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday.

Sharing the update on X, Annamalai wrote, “Our political movement has achieved a milestone, with over 10 lakh volunteers registering within just 10 hours. This extraordinary response is a powerful reflection of the growing belief in our shared vision and collective mission. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to every individual who has placed their trust in this movement.”

The announcement came on the same day that BJP national president Nitin Nabin accepted Annamalai's resignation from the party's primary membership, ending his association with the BJP after years as one of its most prominent faces in Tamil Nadu.

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In his resignation letter, Annamalai expressed gratitude to the party leadership while explaining that differences over the state's political direction had led to his decision.

"I thank the senior leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party for your unwavering support for the causes and concerns I have consistently brought to their attention from time to time," he said.

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"After my conversations with our senior leadership, I have come to the conclusion that our views don't align regarding Tamil Nadu," he added.

The development follows Annamalai's visit to New Delhi earlier this week, where he held meetings with Nitin Nabin, BJP general secretary B L Santhosh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Annamalai's resignation came in the wake of the BJP's poor performance in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, where actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam emerged as the single-largest party with 108 seats, while the saffron party managed to win just one seat despite contesting 27 constituencies in alliance with the AIADMK.