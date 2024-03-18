Israeli forces launch overnight raid at Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital, several casualties reported

Israeli forces have launched an overnight raid at Gaza’s largest hospital, Al-Shifa with reports of tanks and heavy gunfire triggering panic inside the medical complex. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the raid and said that troops were conducting a “high-precision operation in limited areas” of the hospital.

What we know about the Al-Shifa raid

The Israeli forces reportedly raided the largest hospital in the besieged Palestinian enclave, early Monday (Mar 18) for the fourth time since the beginning of the war between Israel and Hamas triggered by the militant group’s attack on southern Israel on October 7.

WATCH | Israel-Hamas war: UN says Gaza hunger crisis worsening Israeli army vehicles were stationed inside Al-Shifa’s courtyard and its forces launched missiles and opened fire at the hospital’s specialised surgery building, said the Hamas-run health ministry, in a statement on Telegram.

It also reported that dozens of Palestinians were seen fleeing the compound, where hundreds of displaced people, patients and medical staff had been taking shelter amid the ongoing war.

The raid, according to the ministry, began around 2:00 am (local time) and resulted in a “number of martyrs and wounded”.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s government media office said Israeli troops along with tanks and drones launched the offensive and began shooting inside the complex.

A report by AFP citing witnesses said tanks were seen surrounding the hospital site. According to Israeli media reports, the troops have taken control of Al-Shifa and detained 80 people.

Around 30,000 trapped: Gaza health ministry

The Gaza health ministry released a statement calling on international organisations to “immediately stop this massacre against the sick, the wounded, the displaced, and the medical staff inside Al-Shifa Hospital”.

According to the Hamas-run ministry, around 30,000 people, including displaced civilians and medical staff were trapped inside the hospital amid the Israeli raid and called it “a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.”

‘High-precision operation’

Amid reports about the Israeli raid, IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari released a statement claiming that the hospital is being used by “senior Hamas terrorists to conduct and promote terrorist activity.”

The IDF conducted the raid following “concrete intelligence that demanded immediate action. We know senior Hamas terrorists have regrouped inside the Shifa hospital and are using it to command attacks against Israel,” said Hagari.

The Israeli military also claimed that Hamas gunmen opened fire on them from inside the hospital “during the encirclement”.

The Gaza health ministry has since dismissed the allegations calling them “fabricated narratives to deceive the world” to justify the storming of Al-Shifa.

Monday’s raid comes after the Israeli army carried out a similar operation in November at the hospital complex which sparked an international outcry.