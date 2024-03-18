Israel-Hamas war: Germany's Olaf Scholz says, 'We need temporary ceasefire very quickly'

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for a temporary ceasefire on Sunday (Mar 17) as the crisis continues to deepen in the war-ravaged region of Gaza.

Scholz said that he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the need to provide comprehensive humanitarian aid to the people in Gaza.

During a joint press appearance in Jerusalem with Netanyahu, Scholz said, "We need a hostage deal with a longer-lasting ceasefire."

"We understand the hostage families who say after more than five months, 'The time has come for a comprehensive hostage deal for saving those who are still captive.'"

Scholz also said that he had shared his concerns about the high number of civilian casualties and insufficient aid reaching Gaza.

The German leader's comments were quite rare as he has often underscored Israel's right to defend itself after the October 7 assault on the country that killed 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies.

Scholz's visit to Jordan and Israel came after Israel approved a plan to strike Rafah, a city on the southern fringe of the devastated Palestinian enclave where more than half of its 2.3 million residents have sought refuge after five months of conflict.

Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called for a rapid ceasefire as she said on Sunday that Gaza was facing famine.

"We are all extremely concerned about the war in Gaza and the unfolding catastrophic humanitarian situation. Gaza is facing famine, and we cannot accept this. It is critical to achieve an agreement on a ceasefire rapidly now that frees the hostages and allows more humanitarian aid to reach Gaza," she told reporters, speaking in Cairo after signing a strategic partnership agreement with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

While recalling the previous ceasefire, She praised al-Sisi stating, "I commend you for your personal efforts Mr President to broker such a ceasefire and we're also very concerned about the risks (that) a full-scale offensive in Rafah would have on the vulnerable civilian population. This needs to be avoided at all costs."