Gaza war: Israel walks for ceasefire talks after Hamas steps back on key demands

Israeli negotiators are likely to travel to Qatar on Sunday (March 17) as part of renewed efforts to broker a temporary ceasefire in the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The move comes following Hamas' decision to abandon key ceasefire demands in what is being seen as a potential shift in the dynamics due to recent setbacks faced by the militant organisation in the blockaded Palestinian enclave.

How is Hamas stepping back from its previous demands?

While Hamas continues to demand the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails in exchange for Israeli hostages, the organisation has softened its stance by dropping its insistence on a permanent ceasefire.

It has reportedly indicated a willingness to accept a 40-day initial pause in hostilities.

Gaza war: Hamas faces multiple setbacks

In recent days, Hamas raised calls for widespread protests during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which largely went unanswered. Additionally, tensions between Hamas and the Palestinian Authority (PA) aggravated after the latter appointed a new prime minister without consultation with Hamas.

Furthermore, Hamas has possibly lost Marwan Issa, its deputy military leader in Gaza.

Hamas's criticism of the Palestinian Authority for unilaterally appointing the prime minister underscores the deepening divisions within the Palestinian leadership. Fatah, the ruling party in the Palestinian Authority, has condemned Hamas's actions concerning the October 7 attack in southern Israel and has accused it of exacerbating tensions and neglecting national unity.

Analysts note that Fatah's criticism resonates with many Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, highlighting growing discontent with Hamas's leadership.

Health officials in Gaza reported a total death toll of 31,490 since the beginning of the Israeli offensive, with a majority being women and children.

Meanwhile, the UN children's aid agency, UNICEF, reported on Saturday (March 16) that acute malnutrition among babies in northern Gaza had doubled in February and that now one in three children under two years old suffers from acute malnutrition, a staggering escalation from 15.6 per cent in January.